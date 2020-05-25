NULS Hits Market Cap of $21.90 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. NULS has a total market cap of $21.90 million and $15.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.02109330 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00183678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,341,157 coins and its circulating supply is 97,264,258 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.