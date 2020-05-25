Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price rose 19.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.22, approximately 3,498,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 967,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 210,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,451. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

