ODEM Price Tops $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $266,648.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.03747201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

