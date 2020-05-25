ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $248,111.88 and $55,109.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029209 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,811.40 or 1.00089789 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00075560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

