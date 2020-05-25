Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,976 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 708.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,004,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,387,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.