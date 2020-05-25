Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.66. 28,762,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,004,860. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

