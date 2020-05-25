Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $9.72 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $23,959.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00011938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,618,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,056,962 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

