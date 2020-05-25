PayPie Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $48,078.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02066649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.