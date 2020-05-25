PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $226.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.60 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $390.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 312,565 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 128,130 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.