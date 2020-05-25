PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Up 10%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.95, approximately 185,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 69,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 million, a P/E ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.45 million. Research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

