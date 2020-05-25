Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 334.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.