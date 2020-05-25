Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR remained flat at $$29.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 158,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

