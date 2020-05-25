Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce sales of $25.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.79 million to $130.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.70 million, with estimates ranging from $133.92 million to $167.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.58) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:PHR remained flat at $$29.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 158,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 62.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 964,055 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

