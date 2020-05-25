Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 14.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $46.50 to $72.00. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinduoduo traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $68.70, approximately 25,121,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 7,892,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDD. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,714,000 after buying an additional 541,406 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $7,269,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

