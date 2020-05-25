PIXEL Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $413,630.85 and $533,637.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,928.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.02586104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00597923 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

