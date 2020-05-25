PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $405,277.03 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $405,277.03 and $415,193.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,808.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.02569749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00622873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012127 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.