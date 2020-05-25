Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 449,002 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Starbucks worth $527,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 7,653,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

