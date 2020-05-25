Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 5.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,314,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $805,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 101,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 576,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

