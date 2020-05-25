Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,987 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 7,211,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,346. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

