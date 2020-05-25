Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 3.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of salesforce.com worth $872,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,535 shares of company stock valued at $62,605,556 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.85. 4,963,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 889.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

