Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alphabet worth $1,712,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,410.42. 1,309,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,284.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,331.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

