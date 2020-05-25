Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,072 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 5.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Zoetis worth $1,149,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,613. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,589. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

