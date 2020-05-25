Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,771,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,109,956 shares during the period. Nike makes up 3.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Nike worth $725,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. 4,049,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,225. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

