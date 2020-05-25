Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,385 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Dollar General worth $772,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.98. 1,848,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.