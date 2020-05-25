Prometeus Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $572,440.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.02073381 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00094953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.