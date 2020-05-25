Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $616,365.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $616,365.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010196 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

