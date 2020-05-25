Proton Token (PTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $169,428.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $577,569.26 and $169,428.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

