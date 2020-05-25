Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.03881639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars.

