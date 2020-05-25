Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.50 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $341.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.33 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $326.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,952,000 after buying an additional 2,648,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 1,931,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,578. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.