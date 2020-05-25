Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $341.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.33 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $326.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,952,000 after buying an additional 2,648,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 1,931,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,578. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

