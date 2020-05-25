QuadrantProtocol Trading Up 13% This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $461,206.50 and approximately $165,244.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

