Quark Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Quark has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,592,052 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

