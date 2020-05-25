Quark Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Quark has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,592,052 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

