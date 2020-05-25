Qwertycoin Hits One Day Volume of $22,903.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $484,318.16 and approximately $22,903.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

