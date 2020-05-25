Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $250,902.06 and approximately $2,350.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.02094575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

