Ravencoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.30 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $126.40 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Nanex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.02060613 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,238,375,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptohub, Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

