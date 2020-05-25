Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/3/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.63 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.23 ($46.78). 634,176 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

