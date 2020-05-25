Redfin (RDFN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

5/11/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Redfin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/8/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/24/2020 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/14/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/8/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/2/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,559,160. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

