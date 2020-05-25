Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 21.5% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 21.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.26, 56,296,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 16,907,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
