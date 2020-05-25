Revain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.13 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BitForex, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1.20 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.02096461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Kucoin, YoBit, C-CEX, OKEx and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

