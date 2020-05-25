Reviewing Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and American Public Education (NYSE:APEI)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 3.97% 4.96% 4.14%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Youdao and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 6 0 2.71 American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $29.36, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. American Public Education has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than American Public Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Youdao and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion 1.64 -$86.40 million ($8.45) -2.90 American Public Education $286.27 million 1.65 $10.01 million $1.09 29.34

American Public Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Public Education beats Youdao on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

