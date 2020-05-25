Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 12,592,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.