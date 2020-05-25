Rice Partnership LLC Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.43. 2,334,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

