Rice Partnership LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. 14,103,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,461,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.