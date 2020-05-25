Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.21. 8,537,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,676,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.