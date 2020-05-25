Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 4,031 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

