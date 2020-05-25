Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

RBA stock opened at C$55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$366.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

