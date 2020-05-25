Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
RBA stock opened at C$55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.36.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$366.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
