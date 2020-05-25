RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). RPC posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $3.15. 754,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,163. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 75.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 61.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

