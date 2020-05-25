Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,963.54

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $134,963.54 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,927,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

