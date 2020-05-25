Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Acquires C$19,118.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 12,100 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$19,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,773,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,242,762.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,650.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 37,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 31,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$156,950.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Shares of RUP stock remained flat at $C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 143,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,718. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million and a P/E ratio of -73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

