Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $77,370.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004044 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

